Amazon’s Huge One-Day Anime Sale is On

Amazon is currently in the midst of their 12 Days of Deals promotion leading into Christmas, and Day 2 features a pretty epic sale on anime Blu-rays and DVDs with some of the lowest prices we have ever seen.

You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few of the best options to get you started. The list is available below but, right off the bat we can tell you that if you want to dive into Cowboy Bebop ahead of the live-action Netflix series, today is going to be a good day for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series – $19.99

• Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Amazon Exclusive Edition) – $39.99

• Wolf Children – $11.99

• Soul Eater: The Complete Series – $19.75

• Samurai Shamploo: The Complete Series – $15.99

• Space Battleship Yamato – $10.75

• FLCL: The Complete Series – $18.33

There are plenty of additional anime deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop the entire sale. Keep in mind that it is only good until the end of the day today, December 3rd.

On a related note, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set recently made a comeback after being sold out for ages. At the time of writing it is available to order for $137.37, which is 21% off the list price.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! Even at the full price this is a pretty great deal, so jump on it while you can.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.