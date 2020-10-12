Prime Day 2020 Anime Deals: What To Expect

✖

Prime Day 2020 is almost upon us, and that means anime fans are about to score some much-wanted deals. The annual event puts Amazon on the map as millions flock to score discounted goods from all the best brands. As you can imagine, anime fans take part in Prime Day to nab the hottest anime at the lowest price, and there will be tons of deals to scoop up.

Here at ComicBook, we are taking a look back at the Prime Day deals of years past and sharing our own wishlist for 2020. After all, there are some good series to catch up on this year, and we're keeping our fingers crossed they'll go on sale!

Prime Day 2020 Anime Deals:

When it comes to anime, some of the hottest series in anime slash their prices for Prime Day. Shows such as Ouran High School Host Club, Cowboy Bebop, and Overlord have whittled their prices before in honor of the event. You could score full seasons of these shows for up to 60% off, and we are hoping this year's event knocks their sales price once again.

Of course, there are other series we would like to see join. The new anime season is here, and many of the shows starting fresh are sequels to previous hits. We're keeping an eye on Inuyasha and Inuyasha: The Final Act this Prime Day for any sales in light of Yashahime's debut. And if you haven't checked out The Irregular at Magic High, you will want to stake out the anime tomorrow as well! You can check out Amazon's top anime titles right here.

Prime Day 2020 Manga Deals:

Manga readers don't need to worry about Prime Day 2020 leaving them out. In the past, the event has bowed to top series such as Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and even Sailor Moon with sales. These deals come even sweeter than their anime counterparts given how affordable full-price manga volumes already are. Prime Day often knocks down volumes by 50% or more, and if that is the case this year, fans will want to nab Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba while they can.

After all, the series is one of the top-selling manga globally, and it is only rivaled by One Piece. The supernatural series is a hot topic given its upcoming movie, so we will be keeping an eye on Demon Slayer. We can also say the same for Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man volumes as these two series are up-and-comers under Shonen Jump. You'll want to check them out before their popularity blows up! You can check out Amazon's top manga titles right here.

Prime Day 2020 Toy Deals:

Prime Day can be hit-or-miss when it comes to collectibles. Some brands like Funko are more amenable to sales (see anime Funko Pops on Amazon here) while top-brands are warier. In the past, a number of Funko vinyl have been included in Prime Days, and models kits have been added into the mix before. As for this year, collectible sales are up in the air, but ComicBook plans to keep a lock on Banpresto.

For those unfamiliar, the collectible brand hails from Japan, and it puts out mid-range collectibles for fans who are not wanting to break the bank. Banpretso is known to dive into sale events such as Prime Day, and the company recently put out a new line of My Hero Academia figures. So if you want to bring Kirishima or All Might to your shelves, Banpresto could make it happen this week! You can shop Amazon's Banpresto collectibles right here.

You can check out more of our Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage below.

What sort of deals are you hoping to find during Prime Day 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

