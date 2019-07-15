Amazon Prime Day Reveals Slew Of Impressive Anime Deals

Today is the day, anime fans! If you have been waiting to score some solid anime deals, then Amazon is here to make your day. The website has started its annual Prime Day celebration, and there are a slew of impressive deals out ready to entice fans.

For those unaware of Prime Day, the event is a yearly one which Amazon holds for those who subscribe to the service. The special began today and will run for a little more than a day. A huge catalog of items have gone on sale from Apple products to speakers and more. But for anime fans, plenty of DVD and Blu-ray sets have been slashed as well as collectibles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can find here, a series of items have been put on sale in honor of Prime Day. Fans can series like The Devil is a Part Timer on Blu-ray for under $30 here. Other complete series like Hundred and Saga of Tanya the Evil will be on sale for $39 and $42 respectively.

Plenty of other anime titles will be on sale by the season for Prime Day. If you want to check out the first season of Overlord, it will be on sale for $30 on Blu-ray while Black Lagoon seasons one and two go for $27 on Blu-ray.

If movies are more your thing, then you will be able to nab some solid anime deals from Amazon as well. When Marnie Was There has put its Blu-ray on sale for $16. The film is a favorite with fans, so now would be the perfect time to give the feature a shot.

You can browse through the entire catalog of Amazon Prime Day deals for anime here, and you’ll find there is plenty to buy from. Series like Cowboy Bebop, FLCL, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Ouran High School Host Club, and many more are all taking part in the event. Now, you just need to make sure you buy in before the sales event ends!

So, will you be checking out any of these special anime deals? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.