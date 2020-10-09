Amazon Reveals Some of Their Best Prime Day 2020 Deals

✖

Amazon claims that more than a million deals for Prime members will be available during Prime Day 2020 between October 13th and 14th, but they've just revealed a best of preview list that highlights some of their doorbusters. Naturally, the list includes tons of deals on Amazon devices and their brand items, but there are also big discounts on the Nintendo Switch, toys and games (Marvel, Star Wars, Nerf, and more), home goods, fashion, and much, much more.

A breakdown of some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2020 preview deals can be found below. Keep in mind that there are hundreds of dollars in bonus credits up for grabs, so you can go above and beyond the discounts listed depending on how many of them you can take advantage of ahead of the Prime Day launch next week. You should also keep in mind that other major retailers will also be holding Black Friday-style sales to try and steal some of Prime Day's thunder.

The Best Prime Day 2020 Gaming Deals

Save 36% on a 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with a bonus SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles

The Best Prime Day Electronics Deals

Save on JBL Boombox

Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands

Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

The Best Prime Day 2020 Amazon Device Deals

The Best Prime Day 2020 TV Deals

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV - $109.99

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV - $209.99

Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube - $79.99

The Best Prime Day 2020 Deals on Toys and Games

Save up to 30% on NERF Toys

Save up to 30% on Barbie & Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars and more

Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens and more

Gift Cards

"On October 13 and 14, Prime members will receive a $10 promotional credit when they purchase an Amazon Gift Card of $40 or more (including newly-launched Amazon Video eGift Cards, available on mobile) or reload their own gift card balance with $40 or more. This limited-time offer is available while supplies last and has a limit of one per Amazon customer account. The promotional credit will expire on November 29, 2020. Other restrictions apply."

Again, the list above includes a handful of our favorites from Amazon's Prime Day 2020 preview. The official list is available in its entirety right here.

