Amazon Prime Day Is Loaded With Anime Blu-ray Deals

Amazon doesn't let a big sales event go by without offering massive discounts on anime Blu-rays, and the October 2022 Prime Day event is no exception. Hundreds of anime favorites are on sale with price drops that exceed 60% in many cases. The collection includes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, My Hero Academia, and much, much more. It even includes everything a Sonic the Hedgehog fan could want.

You can shop Amazon's entire collection of Prime Day anime Blu-ray deals right here while they last. A list of highlights can be found below. If you want even more, you can check out more Prime Day Blu-ray deals right here. There are also tons of Prime Video deals up for grabs.