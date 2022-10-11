Amazon Prime Day Is Loaded With Anime Blu-ray Deals
Amazon doesn't let a big sales event go by without offering massive discounts on anime Blu-rays, and the October 2022 Prime Day event is no exception. Hundreds of anime favorites are on sale with price drops that exceed 60% in many cases. The collection includes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, My Hero Academia, and much, much more. It even includes everything a Sonic the Hedgehog fan could want.
You can shop Amazon's entire collection of Prime Day anime Blu-ray deals right here while they last. A list of highlights can be found below. If you want even more, you can check out more Prime Day Blu-ray deals right here. There are also tons of Prime Video deals up for grabs.See Prime Day Anime Blu-ray Deals
- Avatar – The Last Airbender: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 60% off
- Legend of Korra: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 66% off
- Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection - 35% off
- Sonic the Hedgehog (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital) – 62% off
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] - 50% off
- Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Collection (Amazon Exclusive) [Blu-ray] - 43% off
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 72% off
- Attack on Titan: Season 3 – Part I [Blu-ray] - 52% off
- My Hero Academia: Season One [Blu-ray] – 62% off
- One Piece – Collection Six - 54% off
- One Piece: Stampede [Blu-ray] - 60% off
- Akira [Blu-ray] – 66% off