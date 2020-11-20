Animaniacs Fans Are Loving New Season's Anime Spoof

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot have finally returned after their show ended in 1998, returning over twenty years later with the original cast returning, and fans of Animaniacs and anime in general are loving the segment where the Warner brothers and their sister spoofed the medium that was created in Japan. With the streaming service of Hulu bringing back the animated television series, as well as the characters of Pinky and the Brain, fans are excited to once again dive into this absurd world that has given fans more than a few laughs over the years.

Twitter User C_A_P shared the impressive anime spoof from Animaniacs, imagining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot as different anime archetypes that have appeared across Shonen series and other anime alike:

Because I know the Internet wants it: The anime segment from the Animaniacs reboot. Good job WB. Spot on. pic.twitter.com/7eBaKliENx — Chase "I’m Part of the Problem" Pritchard (@C_A_P_) November 20, 2020

