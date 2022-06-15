Prince of Tennis Actor Kousuke Takeuchi Dies at 45

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of voice actor Kousuke Takeuchi. Reports from Japan have confirmed the 45-year-old died this month following a bout of an unspecified illness.

For those who don't know Takeuchi by name, you will likely know their voice. The Prince of Tennis fandom knows the actor well as he voiced Hikaru Amane in the original series as well as several specials.

Outside of the sports anime, Takeuchi worked on several other popular anime series such as Eyeshield 21, Giga Densetsu Weed, and Kuma Miko. However, their most popular gig came down to The Prince of Tennis. Despite their supporting role, Hikaru was a favorite character with fans, and the Japanese dub always did right by the tennis player. Fans have Takeuchi to thank for the performance, and now, netizens are offering condolences to the actor's family and friends following his passing.

Our thoughts are with Takeuchi's loved ones at this time.

HT – Comic Natalie