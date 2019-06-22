Anime’s Greatest Pompadours Come Together in this Cool Crossover Art

In anime, there is seemingly nothing as spectacular as a hairstyle. Don’t believe us? Watch any five minutes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and we dare you to say you have seen anything like those hairstyles before. Perhaps one of the most recurring hairstyles throughout anime, outside of simply a shaved head, is the pompadour. The classic look has shown up in numerous anime series and one Twitter Artist decided to band these hairstyles together in one amazing crossover piece of art!

Twitter User D_Hyang_Seoul combined the forces of Kuwabara from Yu Yu Hakusho, Metal Bat from One-Punch Man, Josuke from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Mob Psycho 100’s Tenga Onigawara:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you readers out there know about the history of the pompadour? Don’t worry, we have you covered. The Pompadour was originally named after Madame De Pompadour, a mistress of King Louis XV and was fashionable to women during that time period of the 18th century. The hairstyle saw a resurgence for women in the 1940s but then became popular among famous performers such as Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley throughout the 1950s to 1960s. The hairstyle continues in this day and age, with men and women across the world sporting it.

So what do these characters in anime that sport the pompadour have in common? Well, for the most part, in Japanese culture, the pompadour seems to be worn on general “ne’er-do-wells” or “street toughs” who are more often looking to shake someone down than help an old woman across the street. In most of the anime, the characters with this hairstyle are usually “thugs with a heart of gold”.

Kuwabara originally started the Yu Yu Hakusho series by hassling Yusuke Yurameshi. Metal Bat may be one of the heroes of the Hero Association in One-Punch Man, but he seems to have a massive chip on his shoulder. Josuke was a narcissitic loner who loved his hairstyle so much that he would beat down anyone who dared to say a snide word about it. Finally, Tenga joined up an exclusive band dubbed “The Body Improvement Group” to throw fists faster than you could see them.

The hairstyle continues to be popular among different anime series and characters, and we’re sure to see several other characters appear sporting this fashionable look. In fact, there were countless other series that we didn’t mention here that bring the hairstyle to the forefront.

Which anime character with the pompadour hairstyle is your favorite? Which pompadour comes out on top if they were to clash? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and pompadour hairstyles that we definitely didn’t sport when we were kids. Definitely.