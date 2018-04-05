Crunchyroll Highlights Its Spring 2018 Anime Line-up

It is finally here! After months of waiting, the anime fandom is toeing its way through the start of a new season. After several thrilling winter releases went live, the spring season is upon fans, and that means a slew of big-name titles are coming back. And, thanks to Crunchyroll, fans from around the world will be able to check out several of these new (and returning) titles.

Not long ago, Crunchyroll revealed the highlights of its spring series. The list, which can be found below, details the titles the site will simulcast this season. Titles like Black Clover will continue airing into this new season just like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as the latter prepares to enter its ‘Chunin Exam’ arc. As for other titles, they will make their debut this year on Crunchyroll once they premiere in Japan, and fans are eager to get a look at them.

After all, who isn’t ready for My Hero Academia to embark on its third season?

The list below contains the top series heading for Crunchyroll’s simulcast schedule, and you can read up about each series in the follow slides!

Food Wars! The Third Plate

Title: Food Wars! The Third Plate

Synosis:

Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more. After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki Academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year? Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!

Golden Kamuy

Title: Golden Kamuy

Synopsis:

The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era.

A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” —who survived the lethal Japan-Russo War—was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose….

What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune at a single stroke, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?!

The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!

Black Clover

Title: Black Clover

Synopsis:

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

DARLING in the FRANXX

Title: DARLING in the FRANXX

Synopsis:

The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland. Within the city were pilot quarters, Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live… Their only mission in life was the fight. Their enemies are the mysterious giant organisms known as Kyoryu. The children operate robots known as FRANXX in order to face these still unseen enemies. Among them was a boy who was once called a child prodigy: Code number 016, Hiro. One day, a mysterious girl called Zero Two appears in front of Hiro. “I’ve found you, my Darling.”

Dances with the Dragons

Title: Dances with the Dragons

Synopsis:

Jushiki, a system for reproducing natural phenomena and paraphysical acts such as the creation of matter, allows humans to wield a power which they on​​​​​​ce feared as “magic.” Its mastery has brought advancements to all fields of life, while facilitating the extermination of the once-rampant “Dragons” and “Others.” Gaius and Gigina, two combat-type jushiki wielders, run an office in a chaotic frontier town called Eridana, and make a living using their art to solve problems and collect bounties. One day, a dragon-hunting job falls into their laps. But the job is just the start of a plot that goes far deeper…

Featuring a painstakingly drawn unique magic system known as jushiki and two protagonists who play off of each other with incredible energy, “Dance with the Dragons” is based on the pioneering dark light novel of the same name. Known for its unflinching depicting of the cruelty of the world, the 19-volume work from Shogakukan Gagaga Bunko was long said to be unfilmable, but now, starting in April 2018, it’s getting an animated series airing on TBS and BS-TBS. The story of Gaius and Gigina, natural enemies and best partners, is about to begin!

My Hero Academia Season 3

Title: My Hero Academia Season 3

Synopsis:

Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Title: Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Synopsis:

In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.

Steins;Gate 0

Title: Steins;Gate 0

Synopsis:

A divergent continuation of the original Steins;Gate ending, Steins;Gate 0 explores an alternate worldline where Okabe abandons time travel. While attempting to forget past traumas and get his life back on track, he meets an AI that re-opens old wounds.

Magical Girl Ore

Title: Magical Girl Ore

Synopsis:

“Love makes a girl stronger.”

Saki Uno is working hard as part of the new idol unit, Magical Twin. The one she admires most is Mohiro Mikage, who’s the older brother of her idol unit partner Sakuyo, and he’s also a member of the top idol unit STAR☆PRINCE. She would be willing to do anything for him, and one day, those feelings brought on a miracle. Saki ended up turning into a magical girl when she strongly wished to protect someone… But what she turned into wasn’t exactly what she was expecting…

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

Title: Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

Synopsis:

Sakura had managed to capture all of the Clow Cards which could bring disaster to the world and turned them into her own Sakura Cards. Now it’s spring. With cherry trees in full blossom, Sakura is just entering middle school. Her beloved Syaoran has returned from Hong Kong, and Sakura was thrilled to be going to school with him again. But one night, something strange happens to her Cards… On top of that, strange things keep happening in Tomoeda. Guided by the Key she encountered in her dream, Sakura starts collecting Cards again. And then, a new girl transfers into her class…

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Title: BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Synopsis:

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!

PERSONA5 the Animation

Title: PERSONA5 the Animation

Synopsis:

Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo.

Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…

Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.

Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!

Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko

Title: Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko

Synopsis:

Since the ancient times, the Kannagi priestesses have used their swords, or Okatana, to exorcise the creatures known as Aratama that brought chaos upon the world of man. These maidens were known as Tojis, a special task force within the police allowed to have their Okatana on their person because they are government officials, but they mostly consist of school girls who go to one of five training schools. This spring, the top Tojis from five schools across the country have been gathered for a customary tournament where they will use their abilities and fight for the top position.

Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory

Title: Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory

Synopsis:

Kaname’s a popular girl at her high school, but it’s her popularity off campus that’s the problem. Unbeknownst to Kaname, terrorists are plotting her abduction, believing she possesses the abilities of the “Whispered.” That’s where Sousuke enters the picture. He’s a soldier from Mithril, a secret counter-terrorist unit—and he’s going undercover at Kaname’s school to try and keep her safe.

Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World

Title: Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World

Synopsis:

On a deserted street somewhere in Kyoto resides a Japanese style pub called “Izakaya Nobu.” But this hole in the wall holds a secret: its entrance is mysteriously linked to another world! Chief Nobuyuki Yazawa and his server, Shinobu Senke, have decided to open up business in this distant and strange land, an ancient city known as “Aitheria.” Palace guards, craftsmen, merchants, noblemen… Nobu’s doors are open for business, welcoming one and all with a cold beer and a warm meal!

Lupin the 3rd: Part 5

Title: Lupin the 3rd: Part 5

Synopsis:

LUPIN THE 3rd Part 5 is going to reveal the secret life story of how Lupin III came to be the world’s greatest thief. Lupin III, grandson of the infamous phantom thief Arsène Lupin, is a notorious thief who never fails in taking when he targets. Lupin works along with Daisuke Jigen, Goemon Ishikawa, and Fujiko Mine. Despite dealing against Inspector Zenigata, who has dedicated his life to capturing Lupin, they continue to swiftly take their targeted treasures. The series will be based in France, focusing on Lupin’s roots and origin, something that has been kept a mystery for 50 years…until now!

MEGALOBOX

Title: MEGALOBOX

Synopsis:

MEGALOBOX began from the enthusiasm throughout the world for the celebration of TOMORROW’S JOE’s 50 the anniversary. This original anime series will have a new type of retro-anime style that will begin a trend that states: what is old is new again. The show is a futuristic boxing drama that will appeal to a broader age range with the younger crowd looking at the cool retro art style and the older crowd reminiscing about the classics. The dramatic animation and music consisting of contemporary hip-hop will draw in its audience.

Hinamatsuri

Title: Hinamatsuri

Synopsis:

Nitta Yoshifumi, a young, intellectual yakuza, lived surrounded by his beloved pots in his turf in Ashigawa. But one day, a girl, Hina, arrives in a strange object, and uses her telekinetic powers to force Nitta to allow her to live with him, putting an end to his leisurely lifestyle. Hina tends to lose control of herself, wreaking havoc both at school and in Nitta’s organization. Though troubled, he finds himself taking care of her. What will become of this strange arrangement?