Cute Baby Goes Viral For Loving Anime At 1-Year-Old

There are a lot of ways for someone to go “viral” nowadays. Maybe you have a talent that no one else can do? Maybe you have a chance encounter with a celebrity that has a comical ending? Maybe, just maybe, you’re a one year old who happens to be enraptured by the melodic tones and fanciful animation to be found in the anime K-On! Well today, we’ll be taking about the latter as said baby has fallen in love with the medium of anime.

SoraNews24 posted the video of the young otaku clapping and laughing along with the animated series, clearly aspiring to be a future musician:

Babies loving anime isn’t new, there have certainly been a number of stories that we’ve reported on here that have shown otakus in the making. One cosplaying baby happened to express “their” love of One-Punch Man by slapping on a Saitama costume and being the most powerful baby in the universe. Could a pint sized version of One-Punch Man still manage to be the strongest being in the universe and be able to follow the strict training regiment of one hundred push-ups, one hundred sit-ups, one hundred squats, and a ten kilometer run each day?

One father even incorporated his children into artistic works by drawing anime environments around them, changing them into characters such as Sailor Moon, Studio Ghibli mainstays, and even a few comic book characters for good measure. Needless to say, even if some of these youngsters don’t understand the anime that they’re being painted into, that doesn’t stop their parents from attempting to integrate them into the “anime lifestyle”.

For those unfamiliar with K-On!, the series revolves around a group of high school girls attempting to save their music club which is being threatened to shut down due to budget cuts and lack of interest. The four girls form a band and take off on an adventure that continues into many seasons of said anime and has been quite popular since its inception 2007 as a manga series. The series was most notably in the news recently due to one of its voice actresses announcing her wedding with the main voice actor for Eren Jaeger of Attack on Titan fame!

What do you think of this baby's love for K-On! and anime in general? Are we witnessing the birth of an otaku?