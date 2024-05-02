Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi Shares New Trailer

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- released earlier this month in Japan, and the film is celebrating its success at the box office so far with a special new trailer! Blue Lock was a major hit with fans with the first season of the TV anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series. It was following the first season that it was quickly announced that the anime would be continuing further with a full second season of the TV anime and a new feature film. It was then revealed that this new movie would be a prequel of sorts.

Highlighting Nagi Seishiro and Mikage Reo's time before entering the Blue Lock system, Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- acts as both a prequel and side story fleshing out the anime before Season 2 kicks off. It made its debut in theaters across Japan last month, and has been finding success with the first couple of weeks at the box office. To celebrate how far the new movie has come in such a short time, Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- has shared a new trailer that you can check out below.

What Is Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi?

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- will be making its debut in the United States beginning on June 28th, so it won't be too much longer until fans get to see it all in action for themselves. Directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa for studio Eight-Bit with character designs provided by Yusuke Nomura, a screeplay handled by Taku Kishimoto, and a returning voice cast from the anime, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease what to expect from the new movie as such:

"'That's a hassle.' That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze."