Sausage Party: Foodtopia Sets Release Date With First Poster

Sausage Party is coming back with a brand new series with Prime Video, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia has set its release date with its first poster! Sausage Party was one of the wildest and most unexpected animated releases of 2016. When it was first revealed that creator duo Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg would be working on a new R-rated animated movie, no one really expected what the final outcome would be with a highly raunchy, very spicy Sausage Party end project. While it seemed like it was just going to be a one-off thing, the franchise is now continuing with a new series.

First announced to be in the works back in 2022, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will be bringing back the creative team and voice cast from the original film for a new eight episode long animated series with Prime Video. Premiering in over 240 countries and territories around the world when it releases on July 11th, Prime Video has shared the first look at the new (likely very raunchy) animated series with the first poster for Sausage Party: Foodtopia. You can check it out in its full glory below.

(Photo: Prime Video)

What Is Sausage Party: Foodtopia?

Sausage Party: Foodtopia will be premiering with Prime Video on July 11th, and will run for eight episodes for its debut. Co-writers behind the original Sausage Party film (together with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter serve as executive producers and showrunners, alongside executive producers Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures with Madeline Blair overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon (who co-directed the original) returns to direct the series and will also serve as executive producer alongside Annapurna Television's Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The original film was a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Great Beyond. Prime Video teases Sausage Party: Foodtopia as such, "Based off the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton will return. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to lend their voices to the animated series."