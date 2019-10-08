Mike Colter, Danny Trejo, and Seis Manos Cast Do Their Best Anime Impressions

Anime fans all have their favorite quotes to share, and there’s not much you can do to change their mind. From Naruto to My Hero Academia, there are quotes which define some shows, and their actors delivered them in very memorable ways. Now, the team at Viz Media are seeing how many of these quotes their all-star Seis Manos cast knows, and the results will impress you.

And yes, Danny Trejo does a full Kamehameha. It is pretty impressive to say the least.

As you can see below, the fun video was posted online to Twitter by Viz Media in honor of Seis Manos‘ release. The original anime was produced by the manga licensor, and it’s no secret ComicBook.com writer Nick Valdez is a fan of the series. Now, he is geeking out about this new video, and it sees stars Danny Trejo, Mike Colter, Jonny Cruz, and more give their take on famous anime lines.

The video begins with each of the stars warming up their voices to channel their inner anime. From the very beginning, the group is testing with a Sailor Moon quote, and Anglica Vale nails her take on Serena. Even Vic Chao manages to get the line down, and the rest of the video get funnier from there on out.

Watching the reel, it is easy to see Cruz’s love of anime as he delivers each line perfectly. Trejo got downright sincere with his take on Naruto’s infamous “Believe It” line, and everyone put their whole heart into doing a Dragon Ball Kamehameha.

If you want to see these stars voice their own anime characters, then you can watch Seis Manos now. The series is streaming exclusively on Netflix, and you can read up on it here: “Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federal to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.”

Which of these actors did the best with their anime impression? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!