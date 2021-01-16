Anime Fans Revisit 10 of the Worst Series to Date

✖

With a cornucopia of different anime series to choose from, it goes without saying that not every franchise is going to be up to the high quality set by certain anime, and fans have taken the opportunity to vote on what they believe is the worst of the crop by sharing their thoughts online. For this ranking list, don't expect to see some of the bigger series anywhere on here, as it seems to go without saying that these anime series haven't been the talk of the town by any stretch of the imagination!

With the list put together by fans through the anime outlet, My Anime List, voters put their suggestions out for the worst anime franchises that they watched in 2020:

10.) Shin Sakura Taisen The Animation

9.) Majutsushi Orphen Hagure Tabi

8.) Maesetsu!

7.) Tamayomi

6.) Kings' Raid: Ishi wo Tsugumono

5.) Listeners

4.) Hatena Illusion

3.) Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle

2.) Kyochuu Rettou Movie

1.) Gibiate

It's definitely unfortunate that the anime series of Gibiate has hit the top of the worst list considering the pedigree of many of the creators, with the creative minds behind the anime having previously worked on projects including Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Based on the reception, the world of Gibiate certainly seems up in the air when it comes to having a future in the world of anime.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Gibiate and want to see if this ranking is accurate on the overall quality of the show, it is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and the official description reads as such:

"In 2030, people in Japan are turning into different forms of monsters based on their age, sex and race. The illness is named ‘Gibia’ - after being rich in variety like gibier. A pair of samurai and ninja appear in the blighted wasteland of Japan. They both traveled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find a cure for Gibia. Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around."

Via MyAnimeList