Genshin Impact, Pokemon Star Facing Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct with Fans

Yet another scandal has made its way into the voice-acting community. Earlier today, fans of Genshin Impact and Pokemon's anime were taken aback to find a post by voice actor Elliot Gindi on Twitter. It was there the actor posted a lengthy apology for inappropriate conduct with fans, and now, the whole story is emerging online thanks to victim statements.

For those needing context, the situation came to light earlier today when user FretCore posted an in-depth Google Document including statements from Gindi's alleged victims. From personal DMs to now-deleted Discord messages, the screenshots depict an unsettling image. The user, who was one of Gindi's Twitch and Discord moderators, shared the info with permission from those involved with the voice actor.

Currently, the Google Doc can be read here. As a word of warning, its contents are triggering. Please exercise caution before reading the full document.

In response to this post, Gindi posted a long-form apology owning up to most of the messages. The note, which can be read here, acknowledges the behavior was inappropriate though with a caveat. Gindi stresses he did not "knowingly" do anything with anyone underage or disrespect anyone's chosen pronouns. Allegations of such were laid out in the Google Doc shared to social media.

Now, fellow voice actors in the anime and gaming community are responding to the situation. Zach Aguilar, who is best known as Demon Slayer's Tanjiro and Genshin Impact's own Aether, wrote the following: "Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation."

Erika Harlacher-Stone, the voice of Venti from Genshin Impact, has also released their own statement. "Furious. Elliot Gindi has been removed from all group streams/activities I have any part in organizing moving forward. I'm... this is really triggering for me..."

At this time, no word has been given on how this development may impact Gindi's roles. He is best known for his work on Genshin Impact as Tighnari but has also overseen minor roles in Pokemon's anime to date.