Remember, There is No New Shonen Jump This Week

If you haven't been keeping up with news in the past week, you have more to catch up on than we can say. The news cycle for entertainment has exploded in light of the ongoing pandemic with huge changes being made almost hourly. Over in Japan, its manga and anime industries are grappling with the same turbulence Hollywood is facing, and that explains why there are no manga debuting under Shueisha today.

Yes, that is true. If you were expecting to read up on a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, you can forget about it. The magazine has been forced to take a break this week in light of ongoing pandemic and Japan's new public health regulations.

To put it simply, Shueisha put a moratorium on new publications this week. That means Weekly Shonen Jump has been put on hold until next weekend barring any further schedule changes. Both the physical and digital takes on the magazine have been postponed, so fans will not be able to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and more.

As for why the delay was put into place, it comes down to two fronts. The most pressing reason is because an employee working with the editorial team at Shueisha began exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The publisher wanted to contain that spread ASAP, so it chose to delay the chapter of Weekly Shonen Jump for now.

And the second reason? That is due to the state of emergency which much of Japan is under currently. Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan, put a slew of cities such as Tokyo under the sweeping precaution. The public health regulations attached to Abe's order has made it difficult to print manga and finish production on anime episodes. So until this ordeal lessens, fans can expect more delays to be announced before long.

