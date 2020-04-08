Weekly Shonen Jump Delays Upcoming Issue After Editor Contracts Coronavirus

When it comes to industry delays, there are more than anyone can keep count of due to the coronavirus. The novel virus has caused unprecedented damage around the world as its pandemic has put numerous countries into lockdown. Japan is one of the latest to join that growing list, and a brand-new announcement from Weekly Shonen Jump confirms the magazine has hit a snag with an upcoming publication.

According to a statement from Shueisha, it turns out the coronavirus pandemic has prompted an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump to be delayed. The decision was made after a member of the editorial staff at Shueisha working on the magazine began exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

For now, it seems the only issue impacted with but issue 21. This next magazine will go out as planned, but then there will be a one-week gap for the manga until Weekly Shonen Jump resumes on April 27. You can read the entire statement from Shueisha below as partially translated by Your Anime Guy:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"As of April 8, 2020, [an employee] in their 40s working for the editorial department of Weekly Shonen Jump is suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. The employee refrained from coming into the office on April 2 when he had a fever, consulted a medical facility, waited at home, and then waited for a PCR test.

Shueisha has tried to prevent the spread of the virus by working from home starting April 6, but considering the risk of [viral] transmission to the writers and editorial staff, we have decided to delay the release of Weekly Shonen Jump #21 (digital and print) which was scheduled to release on April 20. The issue will be merged as Weekly Shonen Jump 21/22 and be released on April 27 instead. However, issue 20 will be released on April 13 as planned.

We sincerely apologize to our readers who've been anxiously awaiting news this week. In a time where the infection's spread is uncertain, we're prioritizing the health and safety of employees working with the writers who are delivering manga which brightens our readers. Thank you for understanding as we prepare to make changes to help us get through this [period]."

