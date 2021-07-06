Japan Hypes Federal Job Openings with Special Anime PSA

✖

It is difficult to find a job that suits your skill level and budget no matter where you go. Whether you live stateside or in the heart of Tokyo, the sting of unemployment is hard to deal with. Of course, that is why a new initiative was launched in Japan by the Cabinet Secretariat as the division needs new lifeblood ASAP.

And what might the plan entail? Well, it has lots to do with anime. It turns out the government sector is developing an anime to entice new talent, and the show will focus on the life of Japanese civil servants.

(Photo: Sora News 24)

The show is titled Us Civil Servants, and it has a website dedicated to all things employment. A slew of government ministries and positions are given human shape in this show, but not all of them appear. There are just seven leads in this anime as they bring sectors like agriculture, defense, fisheries, forestry, and more to life.

Of course, there are other characters who appear in Us Civil Servants that locals will know very well. You may not interact with the wildlife agency often, but this show features leads who personify the National Police Agency and National Tax Agency. And of course, there are other obscure leads who liven up agencies dedicated to fair trade, consumer affairs, and more.

This anime promo left fans hyped as you can imagine given how unusual it is. Us Civil Servants could be just as educational as it was entertaining, but there is a catch. Despite the anime getting key artwork and a website, the show was never ordered. Us Civil Servants has no plans to tackle episodes at all, but it does want fans to imagine themselves joining the anime's cast if they are looking for work. And if we are lucky, this show might get an order down the line...

HT - Sora News 24