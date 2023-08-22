Nizo Yamamoto, a Veteran Anime Legend, Has Passed at 70

Animator Nizo Yamamoto rose to fame with their work on Studio Ghibli films as well as other anime hits.

Another bright talent in the anime industry has sadly passed away. Nizo Yamamoto, a beloved art director and animator, has died. He was 70 years old.

According to report from Japan, Yamamoto died in Japan earlier this month following a battle with stomach cancer. Fans have been quick to share their deep condolences to the artist's loved ones in the wake of this news. After all, Yamamoto worked on a number of high-profile movies including several by Studio Ghibli.

RIP Nizo Yamamoto (1953-2023).

A legendary background artist who worked as art director on many Ghibli movies, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Magnetic Rose...https://t.co/CdVHBrur3o pic.twitter.com/7xqTYZOYiq — Catsuka 💙 (@catsuka) August 20, 2023

From Grave of the Fireflies to Princess Mononoke, Yamamoto did art direction on a few films by Studio Ghibli. He worked numerous times with Hayao Miyazaki in these pursuits, and Yamamoto went on to direct art in all kinds of anime. Weathering With You, Perfect Blue, Fullmetal Alchemist, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and more were touched by Yamamoto during his career. And now, his legacy lives on with up-and-coming artists in the industry.

We wish Yamamoto's loved ones the best during this time.