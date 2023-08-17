Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron Announces U.S. Premiere

If you're in Japan, there is no reason for you to miss out on Studio Ghibli's new film. Last month, the world was treated to a new release by director Hayao Miyazaki, and his comeback has been met with high praise. The Boy and the Heron (also known as How Do You Live) is now looking to new markets for release. And ahead of its stateside launch, The Boy and the Heron will mark its U.S. premiere in New York City.

According to a new report by the New York Film Festival, Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron will help kickstart its various showings. The movie will be listed as one of NYFF's Official Selections in the Spotlight. The screening date for The Boy and the Heron has not been shared, but the 61st annual NYFF will take place between September 29th and October 15th.

Of course, this film festival selection is one of several Studio Ghibli is fielding. Earlier this summer, it was confirmed The Boy and the Heron was opening the Toronto International Film Festival. Earlier today, fans also learned the new Miyazaki film will screen at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain next month.

As you can imagine, hype for The Boy and the Heron is high as Miyazaki left retirement to work on this feature. Studio Ghibli kept details about the show close to chest up until the last week to drum up mystery. Prior to its debut in Japan, a single promo image for The Boy and the Heron was released, but new stills are beginning to roll out. Given the film's positive reviews, anime fans and film enthusiasts are eager to see what Miyazaki has been working on. And now, we know when the film will premiere in the United States.

Sadly, we do not know when The Boy and the Heron will have a wide distribution stateside. Studio Ghibli has teamed up with GKIDS to screen the film stateside later this year. So given what we know about the movie's festival runs, the Miyazaki movie might not go wide until the winter holidays.