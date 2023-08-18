The Boy And The Heron Reveals New Images

Hayao Miyazaki's final film for Studio Ghibli, How Do You Live, has been a project steeped in mystery. Making the controversial decision of not releasing a trailer before the movie's release in Japanese theaters earlier this summer, Ghibli has confirmed that the movie is set to hit North America with a new title, The Boy And The Heron. With the movie finding serious success on the silver screen in Japan, new images from the film have found their way online, giving anime fans a better idea as to what takes place in its runtime.

Ghibli has yet to confirm when exactly the movie will hit theaters in North America though the company working with Ghibli on the theatrical run, GKIDS, has confirmed that the film will arrive before the year's end. The President of GKIDS, David Jesteadt, shared his thoughts following the announcement that the company would be teaming with Ghibli to bring The Boy And The Heron across the pond, "Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for Spirited Away and his two Oscar nominations for Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises. It's been ten years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and Gkids is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America."

The Boy And The Heron New Images

While the new movie was based on a popular Japanese novel titled "How Do You Live", it's clear that Hayao Miyazaki is injecting quite a bit of originality into the runtime. Ghibli hasn't confirmed if a trailer will be released following the film's run in Japan and its upcoming arrival in North America, though it seems credible for its Western run.

New images from Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie ‘THE BOY AND THE HERON’. pic.twitter.com/7Bdd9pBzKv — Studio Ghibli Pictures (@ghiblipicture) August 18, 2023

While Ghibli is taking liberties from the source material, here is an official description of the original novel, How Do You Live, "How Do You Live? begins with fifteen-year-old Copper, who has recently suffered the loss of his father, gazing out over his hometown of Tokyo, watching the thousands of people below, and beginning to ponder life's big questions. How many people are in the world? What do their lives look like? Are humans really made of molecules? The book moves between Copper's story and his uncle's journal entries, in which he gives advice and helps Copper learn pivotal truths about the way the world works."