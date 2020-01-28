These Anime Tattoos are Going Viral for Their Hilarious Captions

Anime and manga offer some of the coolest visual motifs in any medium, and one way many people pay tribute to their fandom is through getting anime permanently on their bodies with tattoos. It takes a lot of effort for any artist to bring anime and manga to life through tattoo work, and thus many works often look great as a result. It’s enough to provide a great artistic effort to get the attention from fans online, but one artist has managed to break through even more with a creative set of hilarious captions for each bit of work.

Thanks to a viral post from @mistashairyass on Twitter, fans have had their attention pointed to artist @ringoleone (who you can find on Instagram here), who has shared every bit of stunning tattoo work with hilarious captions that are completely related, yet not related at all. It’s a bit tough to explain outright, so here’s a fun example.

In a recent share for a great piece featuring one of the most emotional moments between Sasuke and his brother Itachi in Naruto, @ringoleone had this to say about the piece, “Sazuki and his moms hitachi before he leaves to see the professor to choose his first pokemans. Which pokeman do you think sazuki will pick?”

This is just one of the many examples that show a creative spin on each of these already extremely creative works. So now not only do these lucky fans get a great piece of tattoo art, it’s cemented with a hilarious joke to drive it home. Here’s a few more examples that have gotten major attention on Twitter:

I’m looking at tattoo artists near me to see who is okay with/ who normally does manga or anime tattoos and these are taking me out shhsjsb THE CAPTIONS pic.twitter.com/oCBjcJi08b — ☆Gyro’s Hair Squares☆ 💇🏼‍♀️ (hiatus) (@mistashairyass) January 23, 2020

Would you get one of these awesome tattoos? Were you able to untangle each of the hilarious captions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.