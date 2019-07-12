400,000 People Pledge To Storm Area 51 With Help From Naruto

There are thousands of conspiracy theories out there, but it goes without saying some are bigger than others. From unexplained events to missing artifacts, there are popular theories out there willing to explain anything away, and many have been centered around Area 51 for decades now.

So, what is the public going to do? Well, if you happen to be on Facebook, you could join 400,000 people who’ve pledged to storm Area 51 with a bit of help from Naruto Uzumaki.

As reported by Newsweek, the general public has learned of a growing group on Facebook urging people to join them in storming Area 51. The group, which is jokingly named “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us”, is currently set to go down on September 20 in the wee hours of the morning.

So far, more than 400,000 people have joined the hilarious group in hopes of learning whether Area 51 is hiding life beyond Earth. Theories have run rampant for years saying the base houses proof of alien life as well as extraterrestrial UFOs. Now, this growing group is asking for the public to help out the base’s secrets, and they plan to use Naruto to do so.

How? According to the group’s description, the gang plans to run in a pack in the exact same way ninjas from Naruto do. With their arms out behind their backs, the group says participants will run forward with their backs at an angle, and the page gave a brief (and hilariously wrong) explanation for the run.

“If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens,” the page reads.

Of course, if you have not been able to surmise as much, this event page is nothing more than a joke. A user known as SmyleeKun created the page, but they are best known for posting memes and streaming to fans on Twitch. There is little doubt this call to action is an elaborate joke, but it does have anime fans curious… If Naruto were to storm Area 51, would he make it in? And more importantly, would he be able to befriend whatever alien life is hiding behind the base’s heavily guarded walls?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village.