Assassin's Creed: Black Flag to Get Sequel Manga

Assassin's Creed is one of the biggest game franchises out there, so it is no surprise to see how wide its horizons have become. From film to novels, it seems the Ubisoft series cannot be stopped, and that rings true for his year. Even with no mainline games set for 2021, the franchise will live on with several new projects, and one of them is the sequel to Assassin's Creed: Black Flag.

The update came from Aymar Azaïzia, Ubisoft's head of content where Assassin's Creed is concerned. The exec spoke with Eurogamer about the franchise's future not too long ago, and it was there a little detail about Assassin's Creed: Black Flag came out. It seems a webtoon is being made for the title, and it will follow Edward Kenway on a new adventure.

"Asassins Creed IV Black Flag" will get a manhwa sequel series by Redice Studios (Solo Leveling) starting in 2021 Via https://t.co/N9cEQNTwWc Image © Ubisoft, Redice Studios pic.twitter.com/jSrRvI2wuN — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 19, 2021

"That leads to other super interesting projects like the webtoon we're currently developing, animating in Korea - it was going to be a project like that where we re-used a [specific] character. And then we had a talk about Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and potential novels or DLCs we never used or tapped into where we could see Edward going somewhere else - maybe not staying in the same seas, maybe going East," Azaïzia shared.

"We decided to go with Assassin's Creed 4 - we haven't written anything yet, we know exactly what we want to do but we're still in the process of creating."

Clearly, Edward is going to go places he's never been before with this South Korean manga. With such few details out about the story, Assassin's Creed has tons of options open for this follow-up. And as the franchise grows, these expansion options will only grow with it.

