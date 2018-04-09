Fans Cannot Believe ‘Attack on Titan’s Anime Just Turned 5

Believe it or not, it has been a long time since the world got its first grim reminder. Attack on Titan may be known as one of the anime industry’s top titles these days, but it was not always at the top. When the anime debuted, fans were a bit hesitant about how it’d go, but that all went away once the debut episode hit its stride.

Now? Well, Attack on Titan is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and fans cannot believe the anime is already that old. They grow up so fast, you know?

The franchise may have gotten its start in September 2009, but Attack on Titan rose to fame when its anime series debuted in in April 2013. The project was tackled by Wit Studios, a little-known company that would become a household name amongst fans after its daring adaptation of Attack on Titan went live. The anime’s premiere episode gave fans a rather gory take on Hajime Isayama’s dark, post-apocalyptic world. And, in its final moments, fans were left to witness one of the most jaw-dropping moments of any anime finale to date.

You know, that moment. The one where Eren Jaeger watched his mother get eaten before his eyes. That sequence is still burned into the minds of every fan even after all these years.

As you can see below, social media is being flooded with tributes to Attack on Titan, and many are using its iconic opening to do just that. If there is one thing the anime is famous for, it is its epic rock intro which the Japanese band Linked Horizon penned. These days, knowing the entire theme song acts as a badge of honor for fans, and millions know the tune by heart.

After five years, Attack on Titan continues to dominate the anime industry as fans eagerly await its next moves. In just a few months, the series will make a comeback with its third season, and the thrilling release promises to shed more light on Paradis’ dysfunctional rule. So, here’s to hoping Wit Studios and Linked Horizon have settled on an epic theme song for the new season that lives up to its predecessors.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Can you believe Attack on Titan is already this old?