‘Attack On Titan’ Fans Find Perfect Live-Action Role For Chris Evans

Like it or not, Attack on Titan is ready to make its Hollywood run. Not long ago, reports confirmed the series is getting a live-action adaptation under Warner Bros., leaving fans to speculate wildly about which actors could do the anime justice. And, after a little bit of thinking, netizens have found the perfect role for Chris Evans to nab if he’s up for the challenge.

So, can you guess who the lucky soldier is…?

Over on social media, fan-casts for Attack on Titan are thriving, and it did not take long for a rather important soldier to rear his head. There is no way Attack on Titan can thrive as a live-action franchise without Erwin Smith, and Evans has what it would take to bring the ranking officer to life.

As you can see above, the men to share some striking resemblance. While Erwin is likely a bit younger than Evans, the Hollywood A-lister has shown fans he has what it takes to play a no-nonsense soldier. The rising actor is best-known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so Evans is no stranger to such characters. However, Erwin is plenty different from Steve Rogers.

For fans of Attack on Titan, they will know the tie between Erwin and Steve ends at their looks. The pair may tout some golden locks, but the former is much colder than Steve. While Evans’ gig at Captain America has pushed him into some morally grey zones, Erwin thrives in that space. The commanding officer is said to be one of Paradis’ greatest warriors, but his callous intellect pushed him to the title. When it comes to a mission, Erwin is ready to sacrifice the lives of his men, and the man isn’t afraid to kill himself under those same parameters.

