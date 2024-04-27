An Official One Piece Cafe is Now Open in The US

We here at Team Anime on ComicBook.com will often have to report on anime events and locales that never find their way to North America. Studio Ghibli has a theme park in Japan, Attack on Titan has real-life statues at Universal Studios Japan, and there are various tributes to manga artists in their respective hometowns. Luckily, we are more than happy to report on the fact that One Piece has opened an official cafe in North America, with the West working to match the East's love of the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece's notoriety in North America has been growing in recent years, especially thanks in part to Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved shonen franchise. Becoming one of the streaming service's top series, Netflix wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. Should the live-action television show continue to follow the manga as its source material, this would mean that fans would see the likes of Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin make their debuts as Luffy and his friends navigate their way across the Drum Island and Alabasta within the Grand Line.

Where Is The One Piece Cafe?

The One Piece Cafe had a "soft opening" earlier this week, meaning that it only allowed for a limited number of patrons to order food from the Straw Hat-based eatery. The official grand opening will take place on May 11th in Las Vegas, with the cafe stating that it will be open seven days a week from 11AM to 11PM. With the One Piece franchise continuing to see massive success in Japan, it will be interesting to see how this cafe does in the West.

Hungry? 😋An official #OnePiece Cafe is here!



The cafe is inspired by the series & will serve food based off the Straw Hat’s favorite meals & iconic anime moments



Soft Opening is today

Grand Opening 5/11

5600 Spring Mountain Rd. # A, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Open Mon-Sun, 11am-11pm pic.twitter.com/9A1Wp0LQlD — One Piece US (@OnePieceAnimeUS) April 26, 2024

Food has always been a big part of the One Piece franchise, as Monkey and various Straw Hat Pirates have scarfed down more than a lion's share of edibles following some of their biggest battles. Most recently, Luffy was saved in the manga as he felt serious fatigue thanks to overusing his Gear Fifth transformation. Luckily, he was saved at just the right time as the giants Brogy and Dorry were able to give him a piece of meat that instantly rejuvenated the Straw Hat Captain.

