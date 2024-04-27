Berserk Teases Its End Game With New Chapter

Berserk's latest chapter was a doozy, as Guts and his allies begin to learn more about the nation that kidnapped them. Following the kidnapping of Casca and the Black Swordsman struggling with his place in the world as his swordsmanship failed him, the anime heroes have some big challenges ahead. Despite their current circumstances, the creative team of Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga are seemingly setting the stage for the final battle that will bring Guts' long journey to a close.

Warning. If you haven't read Berserk's latest manga chapter, Chapter 376, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory. The Kushan Empire is a major part of Berserk that hasn't received as much coverage in any of the anime adaptations to date. Initially led by the emperor Ganishka, the nation originally was an antagonist to both Guts and Griffith. In one of the most eye-popping moments of the series, the Black Swordsman teamed up with Nosferatu Zodd to take down Ganishka, giving readers one of the most unexpected team-ups in anime history. With the former emperor now dead, it would seem that Kushan is willing to push aside their hatred of Guts in order to take down the White Hawk.

(Photo: Young Animal)

Berserk's Endgame Might Be Nigh

One of the most notable figures of the Kushan Empire is Silat, who did actually make an appearance in the Berserk films, and subsequently, Berserk: Memorial Edition. Wielding some wild weaponry, he might not have defeated Guts in the past but he remains one of the most powerful human fighters in the series' history. Silat rallies the troops as the new head of Kushan, imploring them to join forces to take down Griffith,

"He fears that which lies beyond his reason, beyond the demonic. That is why Elf Island was wiped out! We are next and there is not a moment to lose! We move to attack the Falcon of Light!"

Griffith is revealed to be moving his forces to Kushan following the destruction of Elfhelm and the kidnapping of Casca, setting the stage for the series' final battle. While it still might be some time before we see the last manga chapter of Berserk hit newsstands, the creative team that took over for deceased creator Kentaro Miura clearly has a plan in motion.

