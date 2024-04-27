Dragon Ball Super Manga Artist Pens Next Gallery Project Cover

The "Dragon Ball Super Gallery" project has been a major love letter to the shonen franchise, gathering some of the biggest manga artists to take their shot at the Z-Fighter universe. As it stands, the collaboration has seen the creators of Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, Bleach, and Chainsaw Man to name a few. Now, Toyotaro, the current artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, will be the next creator to take part in the project and it's sure to be a tear-jerker.

When it came to Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro worked closely with franchise creator Akira Toriyama. Perhaps no manga artist was hit harder by Toriyama's passing earlier this year than Toyotaro, with the Dragon Ball artist sharing a tearful message, "I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. it was everything to me." At present, Dragon Ball Super has been on hiatus following the death of Akira Toriyama, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the Z-Fighters. If Chapter 103 is the final chapter of Dragon Ball Super, it seems like a fitting one as the Z-Fighters are all in a good place following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Super Gallery: Toyotaro Steps Up To The Plate

Toyotaro's new Dragon Ball Super art is planning to arrive in the publication Saikyo Jump #7, releasing next month. The latest cover art was from Hiroyuki Asada, the creator of Tegami Bachi, which you can see below. With Toyotaro's cover art most likely set to be a tribute to Toriyama, we can see many Dragon Ball fans getting choked up.

Dragon Ball Volume 35 Cover by Hiroyuki Asada, author of Tegami Bachi!



Next month's tribute cover will be drawn by Toyotaro himself!

2024 might not see Dragon Ball Super's anime return, but it will see the arrival of a completely new anime series this fall. Dragon Ball Daima will be a completely original story that was created in part by Akira Toriyama himself, introducing a story in which Goku and his friends are transformed into children. Taking place between the death of Kid Buu and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, it will be interesting to see what effects if any this series has on the future of the franchise.

