‘Attack On Titan’ Gives Big Update On Annie Leonhart

Attack on Titan has kept its progress running at a fast pace, but things with Annie Leonhart are as slow as ever. The fan-favorite heroine is still locked in her crystal cocoon, but that could change soon enough.

After all, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan gave fans an update on Annie, and the visit has got fans eyeing the Female Titan real hard.

Recently, Kodansha released Attack on Titan chapter 110, and it featured a big scene with Annie. With the Paradis military at odds with Eren, the country’s future seems more uncertain than ever. The Eldian race is at stake, and Armin feels more overwhelmed than ever now that Eren is drifting further from his team. So, there is only one thing the boy can do to get answers, and that is visit Annie.

Towards the chapter’s end, Armin is found visiting Annie as he’s done before. The last time the soldier stopped by, he spoke with the girl about how conflicted he was their attack on Marley. He felt the ambush was similar to Annie’s attack on Wall Maria way back when, leaving Armin more than a little conflicted. The boy wanted some sort of answer from Annie, but she was quiet as usual in her stasis.

This time around, Armin is determined to get an answer from Annie. He returns to her prison and reaches out to touch her cocoon. Armin is stopped just before he can touch the crysal as Hitch says he’s not allowed to be with Annie alone. Armin says he was hoping to see if he could tap into Annie’s memory since he is a Titan Shifter.

“I thought that I might be able to obtain very important information. I wasn’t thinking of anything that I have to be ashamed of. It’s just that the memories of the Titans often get triggered by coming into contact with one another,” Armin explains.

With the ‘Marley’ arc having made two back-to-back visits to Annie, audiences are turning their attention to the Female Titan closely. After all, it has been years since the story put the girl into playing, and fans have been waiting for her return. If Armin is somehow able to communicate with Annie despite his stasis, the Paradis soldier may be able to turn around the military’s reputation depending on what he finds. And, most importantly, Attack on Titan readers will be reunited with one of their beloved Best Girls.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.