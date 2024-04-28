Naruto Cosplay Brings Itachi's Real-Life Fit to Life

Over the decades, Naruto has cemented its title as one of shone's top series. Creator Masashi Kishimoto couldn't have predicted how massive his series would become, but even after 20+ years, Naruto is thriving. From its sequel to its army of fans, Naruto isn't going anywhere any time soon. And now, one fan's take on Itachi Uchiha has put all eyes on the prodigal ninja.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of KyotoStar000 on social media. Over on Instagram, the cosplay artist shared their latest take on Itachi, and the project is nothing but impressive. The cosplay brings Itachi's iconic fit to life in real life, and fans are already showering the cosplay with kudos.

After all, the tribute nails every detail to Itachi's look. Whether we're talking features to hair style or outfit, this Naruto cosplay is detailed to the max. So if you want any inspiration for your own Akatsuki cosplay, you will want to study what KyokoStar000 did here.

Clearly, Naruto's fandom is thriving, and it is getting bigger by the day. The main series may be over, but Kishimoto is roping in new supporters each month with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The manga, which acts as the second half of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is following the adventures of Boruto Uzumaki. Just like his dad, Boruto has been set forth on a quest to save the Hidden Leaf Village, and his post-timeskip troubles have earned solid reviews from readers.

If you aren't familiar with Naruto period, it is easier than ever to check out the anime. Naruto is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this take on Itachi? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!