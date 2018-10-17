‘Attack on Titan’ Drops A Big Ocean Teaser

Attack on Titan‘s third season may have gone on hiatus until April of next year, but the series left fans with quite a bit to chew on over the next few months. As more gets found out about the Titan world, more is being teased.

In the finale of the third season’s first part, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa have a conversation ahead of their attack on Shiganshina teases something only heard about but never seen: the ocean.

Fans have found out more about the Power of the Titans, and in that search have broken many of the theories they already had about the world. The people of Paradis believe they are the last remnants of humanity after the rise of the Titans, and not much is known about the world outside of their walls because of that threat.

But if the Survey Corps is successful at retaking Wall Maria from the Titans, they will be able to expand even further into the outside world. There’s a bit of evidence supporting the appearance of the ocean in a new teaser visual for the second cour as well. Whether this is tied into Shiganshina is unclear at the moment, but it seems like Eren, Mikasa, and Armin might get to see the ocean sooner than they think.

It’s been a dream they three of them have held since they were kids, and the conversation they have in the latest episode seems like a pretty big bit of foreshadowing as the humans get closer to the wider truth.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.