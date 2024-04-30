Godzilla x Kong Novelization Sets Up Mechagodzilla's Return

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has proven the MonsterVerse has nothing to worry about. The hit movie has put the franchise in a good position to carry on, and of course, Godzilla x Kong takes time to seed new story ideas. Some of those plots were put on screen, and now, the novel of Godzilla x Kong has put forward another involving Mechagodzilla.

Yes, you read that right. It seems like Mechagodzilla is not as gone as you might believe. In the film itself, Godzilla x Kong references the man-made beast several times, but the novel takes it even further.

According to the Godzilla x Kong novelization, Monarch is very much attuned to all things Mechagodzilla. This is because the organization was able to take the mechanical titan back to one of its many bases. It was there Monarch got the chance to dissect Mechagodzilla, and in part, that technology helped bring Kong's BEAST Glove to life.

But if we know anything about Monarch, it is that the group does well in the shadows. If the organization has access to Mechagodzilla, well – there is no way the monster will not appear in some new form. The government shut down attempts to arm Kong with a full mech, but that doesn't apply to humans. The MonsterVerse has opened up avenues for mech suits if it wants. And at the very least, the franchise has a clear path to remake Mechagodzilla bigger and better than before.

If you have not see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie is screening in theaters across the globe. You can also check out the previous MonsterVerse entries on Max. You know, if you feel like watching Mechagodzilla's debut in Godzilla vs Kong once more!

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong update? Have you checked out the latest MonsterVerse movie? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!