‘Attack on Titan’ Fans Honor April Fool’s Day With Annie

April Fool’s Day is one of the most dangerous days for anime fans on the Internet as many sites are want to announce special dream projects, only for them to reveal they are fakes. But the day can be fun as well.

Attack on Titan fans are getting into the joking fun as well as they have completely revamped the Attack on Titan page on Reddit and it’s now wild and upside down.

For an extra bit of hilarity, most of the joke posts are about the fan-favorite Annie. Below is an example of the kinds of joke posting fans are doing in honor of Annie and April Fool’s wackiness:

It just goes to show how harmless April Fool’s Day can be when the focus is all on the fun, and no one in the fandom is the potential butt of the joke. Redesigning the site for the day is a hilarious visual, and is one that all fans can get into or recognize the joke at first glance.

If you’re itching for the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titanreleased December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc