Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Opening Credits Spoiled That Armin Titan Twist Long Ago

Attack on Titan‘s latest episode took its sweet dramatic time forcing the surviving soldiers of the Survey Corps to make a drastic decision: Use their one dose of Titan Serum to save one of two key members on the brink of death: Armin, and Erwin. After a lot of back and forth, as well as a small bit of fistacuffs between the likes of Eren Yeager, Mikasa, and Captain Levi, it was decided that Armin would be saved, by endowing him with the power of the Colossus Titan.

For Attack on Titan anime fans who never read the manga, Armin’s resurrection was a pretty shocking twist – especially after the epic and emotional death scene Armin got in the last episode. Here’s the thing, though: Attack on Titan season 3 part 2’s opening credits spoiled the big twist with Armin weeks ago – it’s just that fans didn’t know what it was they were seeing at the time!

As you can see in this image above, the opening credits of Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 contained a montage of images about Armin, which in fact totally spoiled the best twist in his story arc. Looking back at the credits sequence now, there was no logical or even artistic reason why the visage of the Colossus Titan should be superimposed over Armin’s face – unless there was a major connection there. Now that connection has been fully revealed, making this image a spoilery tease that was cleverly hidden in plain sight.

Attack on Titan season 3 part 2’s opening credits spoilers don’t stop here – in fact, this wasn’t even the only spoiler about Armin hidden in the opening credits! As we previously reported, Armin’s “death” was also revealed in the opening credits sequence: around the same moment that we see this superimposed image of Armin and the Colossus Titan’s faces, there was also shot of Armin’s scorched corpse.

All of this makes you want to go back and re-watch Attack on Titan season 3 part 2’s opening credits again, to pick out any other potentially big reveals. Now that Attack on Titan is officially the highes-rated anime on IMDb, it’s safe to say that fans are on the edge of their seats right now, waiting to see what big reveal is found in the basement of Eren Yeager’s family home, to bring this epic “Shiganshina Arc” to a close.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.