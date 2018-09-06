‘Attack on Titan’ Debuts Special ‘Breakfast Club’ Mash-Up

Attack on Titan stands as one of anime’s top titles these days, and it seems the series is ready to mingle with one classic teen film. After all, Eren Jaeger is definitely joining The Breakfast Club, and fans are geeking over this special mash-up.

Attack on Titan is ringing in its newest chapter, and it is being celebrated with a cute crossover. Below, you can see how the anime is meeting up with The Breakfast Club, and the mash-up is pretty slick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, yes — that is Mikasa to the left there.

Thanks to creator Hajime Isayama, the stars of Attack on Titan are shown standing in for The Breakfast Club cast. The group is recreating the film’s iconic cover art, and fans are breaking down who is who.

Of course, John Bender is the punk everyone loves, and Jean takes the long-haired teen’s place. The jock Andrew Clark is replaced by Reiner who is donning a tight football jersey. He’s joined in the center by Brian who is the club’s brains, so it makes sense for Armin to fill in that role.

As far as the princess is concerned, Claire Standish looks plenty stand-offish thanks to Krista (or, rather, Historia). Finally, Allison Reynolds is looking darker than ever thanks to Mikasa, and poor Eren Jaeger can be seen standing in the back all by himself. So, maybe he has not been invited to join the detention squad after all.

So, which classic ’80s film should Attack on Titan spoof next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.