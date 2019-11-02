Attack On Titan Reveals Where the Titan Power Comes From

The most recent chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga has walked us through the past of Ymir, the first Titan to ever walk the earth. The answer to the question of “where the Titan Power came from” is two fold, with both options being terrifying when all is said and done. As we walk through Ymir’s past thanks to the time travelling exploits of both the Jaeger brothers, Eren and Zeke respectively, it’s clear that the Attack On Titan franchise is one of the best in the business when it comes to pure nihilism.

As we looked into Ymir’s terrible past, we uncovered just how she became the first Titan. A member of the nation of Eldia, Ymir was unfairly blamed for the disappearance of a pig and was thus sentenced to death. Hunted down in a nearby forest, an injured Ymir wandered into an old tree, that held a terrifying secret within its roots. As Ymir plunged into the tree and the water beneath, a strange, spine like creature attached itself to her and granted her the power of the Titan, making her mark as the first example of the lumbering creature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than taking revenge against her pursuers or the town that judged her, Ymir became an unwitting participant in elevating the nation of Eldia. Bearing the king children, the Titan powers were given to their children by doing one of the most horrible things possible: feeding Ymir to her offspring. As Ymir’s progeny gobbled up the remains of their mother, the powers of the Titan spread within the nation of Eldia and the franchise that we know began.

Discovering the Titan’s secrets, Eren begged Ymir to grant him the power of the First Titan and the most recent chapter ended with the younger Jaeger gaining an insane power boost that bodes ill for everyone around him.

What do you think of the terrifying origin of the Titans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Attack On Titan!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.