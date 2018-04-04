‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals the New Colossus Titan

Attack on Titan isn’t messing around anymore. This year, the franchise hit hard with its manga as war broke out between the Paradis and Marley forces in full. These days, Eren and his comrades are giving their enemies a piece of their mind, and Paradis took a big step to ensure victory in its latest chapter.

So, obviously — spoilers below!

This week, chapter 104 of Attack on Titan will go live, and fans are feeling shaken by all the action it holds as its pages hit the web earlier than expected. The update catches up with Paradis as its Survey Corps go up against the Titan Powers of Marley, and Eren gives them no mercy. The protagonist goes to war and spills all sorts of blood to see his bloody declaration through, but Eren isn’t the only Paradis Titan who makes an appearance.

Yes, Armin Arlert reveals his full Colossus Titan form, and the state looks as terrifying as you would expect.

The chapter begins with Armin and the Colossus Titan moving through a sea of wreckage. The soldier decimated part of Marley’s naval forces just a chapter ago and did so by transforming into the Colossus Titan. Armin is seen walking over that wasteland at the start of chapter 104, and his version of the Colossus Titan looks different from the one Bertholt commanded.

While both figures are very tall and imposing, Armin’s does appear to be more lithe. A close-up of the Colossus Titan makes Armin’s version appear more expressive than the one Bertholt rolled around with. The new Colossus Titan may look different these days, but Armin isn’t less powerful because of the makeover. If the soldier can find the brutality within him, the Colossus Titan can wrack up a serious body count when need be, and Paradis will need that kind of firepower when Marley retaliates against their on-going ambush.

What do you think of the new Colossus Titan? Do you think Armin will wield the power better than Bertolt did?