Attack on Titan Creator Reveals His Plans After Finishing the Series

Attack on Titan has kept its reign over fans for some time now. The series made its debut years ago, but all things must come to an end. These days, Attack on Titan is nearing its end as the manga winds down a truly epic finale. Of course, this has many wondering what the series’ creator has in store for them next, but the artist has a goal in mind which few saw coming.

Recently, the creator of Attack on Titan did an interview overseas where he spoke about the series. Hajime Isayama was asked a slew of questions, and it wasn’t long before Isayama was asked about his post-Titan plans. It was there the artist revealed he’s been thinking about a certain project for a good while now.

“Yes, I have a project in mind. Once Attack on Titan is over, I dream of opening a spa. A Japanese onset, not a manga,” the artist shared (via AOT Wiki).

“I’ll try to create the greatest spa ever.”

As you might expect, fans of Attack on Titan were plenty surprised by this update. Isayama has shown little public interest in running an onset, or public bath house, to fans before this interview. It seems the transition from mangaka to spa owner is a huge one, but Isayama seems determined to get his plan underway.

Of course, the artist must finish Attack on Titan first. The manga grows closer to its finale with each chapter. It will not be too long before the series ends, and the anime will follow in suit. So if Isayama wants to get into the onsen business, he better start scoping out retail space ASAP.

