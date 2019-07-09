Attack on Titan Creator Addresses Series’ Ending, Teases “Imminent” Climax

It’s been no secret that Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan is steadily building toward its end. Not only has the anime confirmed it’s going to release its fourth and final season, but the manga has been reaching a climax of the major war against Marley. Not only that, fans in Japan even got a full tease of Attack on Titan‘s final chapter during a special exhibition with some mysterious and even frightening audio.

As part of this special exhibition was an interview with Isayama, and the creator addressed the series’ ending and even teased that the climax of Attack on Titan was “imminent.”

According to a report from @AttackOnFans on Twitter, Isayama had the following to say about writing toward the series’ ending, “I think I’ve been proceeding based on how I want to draw the last scene…[T]here are many precursors to the main goal, and taking each step in line with them is extremely challenging, and there are also parts that have to balance out, which is tricky…[T]here are sinking steps leading up to the goal…But I feel I really should keep going for what I’ve always wanted to draw for closure.”

Isayama then addressed the readers directly to prepare them for the end, “I’d like them to think they’re glad they’ve read this far. It motivates me the most and is also my goal to write this final time. The climax is imminent.”

Fans have felt that the climax was approaching anyway as the war between the three factions of humanity has reached its apex in the last few chapters, and Eren is even in the most intense battle he’s been in to date. But now that Isayama has confirmed that the series’ climactic finale is confirmed, perhaps fans can now better brace themselves rather than wondering whether or not this was the case.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.