‘Attack on Titan’ Editor Teases Manga Update

Attack on Titan‘s manga has seen some huge developments ever since it kicked off a new war after Chapter 100 of the series, so the wait for each new chapter of the series has been especially rough for fans.

Good thing that the next chapter of the series is now done, as fans were updated by the series’ editor on Twitter.

The Editor for Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan gave an update on Twitter telling fans that the manuscript of Chapter 106 of the series has been completed and ready to be released as part of Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine’s July issue. They also hope that fans are excited for the chapter as well. That certainly won’t be a problem given how wild the manga release has been lately.

Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.