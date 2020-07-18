Attack On Titan Fans Mourn The Passing Of Live Action Star, Haruma Miura
Attack On Titan fans are mourning the loss of the actor who portrayed the live action version of Eren Jaeger in the first ever feature length film of the series who had passed away recently at the young age of 30, taking to social media to share their respects as well as their love for the actor. Also starring in movies such as Confidence Man and Captain Harlock: Space Pirate, the loss of Haruma Miura is a heavy one for the world.
It is with great sadness to inform you that Japanese Actor Haruma Miura has passed away at the age of 30.
He played the role of Eren in the Japanese Attack on Titan Live Action Movie.
The cause of death is presumed to be suicide.
R.I.P pic.twitter.com/8xc6ldyBXM— Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 18, 2020
Comicbook.com will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are released. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.
I hope you found the peace you’ve been searching for 💔🦋 #HarumaMiura #三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/LCFMzkPYhM— barbs (@incle4konic) July 18, 2020
The reality that the people helping us fight depression must have been having inner battle themselves yet, they have to hide behind cheerful smiles. Let us be kinder everyday. Do not ever be a reason someone take their own life.
Your smile will forever be missed,— くそがき (@jinseinoboku) July 18, 2020
Haruma Miura. pic.twitter.com/NYEnga2aEO
Haruma Miura wrote 10 years ago:— deepnews (@deepnews10) July 18, 2020
Now I am 20, to myself 10 years later
Are you living a happy life
Have you held precious things tightly in your arms
If you are still like that, no matter what, do your best to face it
I will be very happy
In short, please still be a strong person pic.twitter.com/Rr8EIimKib
You can really become the sky now, Haruma Miura. 💔 pic.twitter.com/K0jVog0sor— 재•툥 🎀 jung peanut (@allthejaeyong) July 18, 2020
#RestInPeace Haruma Miura😞💔 we will miss you so much our Eren. pic.twitter.com/JSHqwOVcW6— エム ザムスキー (@EmZtski) July 18, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful soul, Haruma Miura.#三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/Zfez8ssCja— sibal (@supremoken7) July 18, 2020
"I want to be the sky. So I always know where you are"
Sky of Love - Hiro
I will miss you, Haruma Miura.#三浦春馬 #harumamiura pic.twitter.com/J1Bfnj1uLw— แม่บอกให้ไปกรอกน้ำใส่ตู้เย็น (@cgnoy89) July 18, 2020
