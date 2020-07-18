Attack On Titan Fans Mourn The Passing Of Live Action Star, Haruma Miura

Attack On Titan fans are mourning the loss of the actor who portrayed the live action version of Eren Jaeger in the first ever feature length film of the series who had passed away recently at the young age of 30, taking to social media to share their respects as well as their love for the actor. Also starring in movies such as Confidence Man and Captain Harlock: Space Pirate, the loss of Haruma Miura is a heavy one for the world.

It is with great sadness to inform you that Japanese Actor Haruma Miura has passed away at the age of 30. He played the role of Eren in the Japanese Attack on Titan Live Action Movie. The cause of death is presumed to be suicide. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/8xc6ldyBXM — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 18, 2020

