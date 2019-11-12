Attack on Titan Director Andy Muschietti Shares Update on Live-Action Film

IT Chapter Two is currently making its way through theaters in Japan, and director of the film Andy Muschietti has been also making his way through a press tour for the film. But while IT Chapter Two is already a high point of interest, what most anime fans are more particularly interested in is the fact that Muschietti has been tapped by Kodansha and Warner Bros for a new live-action take on Attack on Titan. Not much has been announced for this new adaptation ever since Muschietti was reported to be attached to the new film, but Muschietti recently shared an interesting update.

In a recent interview Muschietti (which you can see in the video above) discussed why he was drawn to the project in the first place, “I’m fascinated by Attack on Titan. It’s a story that I first saw the anime and then the manga… I find it fascinating. There’s a lot of themes there that attract me a lot, that I want to talk about. It’s also a fascinating horror adventure. There’s also all the elements of human drama. So I really want to do it.”

Although it might be a while before we see another update about the live-action adaptation for the series, it’s clear that Muschietti has a strong desire to make it work and has an understanding about the various elements that fans have been drawn to Attack on Titan. The series has had two live-action films released in Japan, but this will be the first project produced in the West.

Currently not much else is known beyond Andy Muschietti’s involvement as director, but it has been revealed that it will be produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter), Masi Oka (Mega Man), and Barbara Muschietti. It’s also unclear how much series creator Hajime Isayama will be involved with the new film as of this writing too.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

via Crunchyroll