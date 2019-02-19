‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals Zeke’s Terrifying Goal

Attack on Titan knows how to pull off twists like few other series, and another was dropped on fans hard recently. After all, Zeke has revealed his true plans after all this time, and they are more messed up than fans could have ever predicted.

Recently, Attack on Titan put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans met with Zeke. Chapter 114 was dedicated to the Titan Shifter as Zeke’s past was shown in painstaking detail, and it turns out his time in Marley led him to consider a full-on Eldian genocide.

As the chapter came to a close, fans found Zeke and his new mentor Xavier playing catch, and the younger man asked a rather disturbing question.

“Could you make it so that the subjects of Ymir could no longer have children? Can the Founding Titan’s power do that,” Zeke asked.

“If no more subjects of Ymir are born, every Titan will be gone from this world a hundred years from now. The world won’t have to live in fear of the Titans or suffer at theirs hands,” the man continued before adding: “Above all, if we’d never been born in the first place, we never would have had to suffer.”

As you can see, Zeke is far from Marley’s side, but he is not a supporter of his own people either. The Eldian race was enslaved by the Marley people after the Titans wreaked havoc on the world, and Zeke cannot reconcile himself to either the side. Marley is wrong for making the Eldians suffer, but the Titans were wrong for taking all the lives they did. For him, the only solution is to find a merciful way to end the Eldian race, and Zeke thinks the least damaging way to do as much is with forced sterilization. That is why Zeke seeks the true power of the Founding Titan, so the question now is whether Eren knows what is step-brother is really planning.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.