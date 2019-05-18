Attack On Titan Manga Confirms Chapter 118 Release Date

While the Attack On Titan anime continues into the second half of its third season, the manga continues to be released on a somewhat steady clip. Taking place somewhat far into the future from what we’ve seen in the anime, the manga has revealed a number of secrets about the Titans and the characters within the wall. With the final arc fast approaching, the release date for this next chapter is something AOT fans have been dying for.

On June 8th in Japan, the most recent chapter will make landfall and continue marching the property toward its final curtain:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Chapter 118 official release date, June 8th (In Japan) pic.twitter.com/t7SzSIIjTb — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 8, 2019

The most recent chapters of the manga have seen our protagonist, Eren, giving into his dark desires and joining the Titans in their plan of eradicating humanity while the scouts have been held in prison for treason. In the anime, which is a ways from reaching this point, the plan to re-establish the outer walls of society continue albeit with some Titan interference from Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan to name a few. The second half of the third season will have ten episodes to show fans before going on hiatus once again to plan out the series’ fourth.

The series which features bizarre giant nude creatures attacking the remnants of humanity living behind huge walls has taken the world by storm. Whether through anime, manga, merchandise, video games, or even its on attraction at Universal Studios, Attack On Titan may be ending in one medium with the manga but expect it to continue moving forward in others.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Are you excited for the next chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga? What do you think so far of this season of the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.