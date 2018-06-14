‘Attack on Titan’ Teases One Titan’s Impending Death

Attack on Titan really lives up to its name. A whole bunch of Titans get attacked, and it seems like the series is about to go after a big one. After all, its latest chapter confirmed Captain Levi has plans to take down one of his least favorite people soon.

So, if you are a big fan of the Beast Titan, you better send word to the fella. He’s next on the soldier’s list.

For those caught up with Attack on Titan, you will know how this new hit came about. It isn’t a secret that Eren despises the Beast Titan, but its user has made a shaky alliance with Paradis. It turns out that Zeke Jaeger is the double-agent fans guessed him to be, but that does not mean Levi will let him live. The captain revealed part of their joint plan is to kill Zeke, and the older man doesn’t seem to mind the threat.

“I’m going to kill you and send back your dead body to Marley. Your conspiracy will become clear,” Eren tells Zeke as the two sit privately.

“If your so-called secret plan is indeed genuine, then I’ll wait just a bit longer before I mince you. I don’t mind one way or another.”

Strangely enough, Zeke seems fine with being killed for the sake of the mission. However, the man does request to do one thing before he goes. Just like Zeke conditioned before, he will only go along with the plan’s final steps if he can talk to his half-brother Eren.

“I’m grateful for your lenient words. But you’ll make me meet up with Eren soon?”

So far, there is no telling whether Levi will get to slice into Zeke for real, but fans are interested to see whether the Beast Titan’s motives are as pure as they seem. The revelation of his traitor status left plenty readers in shock, but there are theories questioning whether Zeke’s betrayal may be an elaborate set-up.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to come back with a two-cour season?