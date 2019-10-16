Attack on Titan Introduces the First-Ever Titan

Attack on Titan isn’t afraid to get dark with its storylines. Time and again, the series has pushed the envelope with readers by pushing out upsetting revelations. From deaths to betrayals, Attack on Titan has it all, but there is more it can do. Thanks to an all-new chapter, fans learned another horrifying fact about the series.

For those who always wondered how the Titans came to be, Attack on Titan finally revealed their origin. Many once wondering if Eldians had the ability to transform into Titans from birth, but the introduction of the Titan Serum changed everything. As it turns out, the Titan race began with one person, and their tragic history is what paved the way for Eren’s journey today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to chapter 122, the first Titan was a young slave girl who was ruled by the Eldians. The unnamed girl appears to be an Eldian by birth, but she comes from lower standing. She lived under the tyrannical rule of King Fritz, and she was exiled from the community after letting a pig run loose.

Hunted by her handlers for sport, the girl did her best to run away, and she stumbled upon a huge tree in the forest. The girl fell in my mistake where water rushed over her, and she would have drowned if a giant spine hasn’t wrapped itself around her. The unnatural object seemed to embed itself within the girl and give her the power of all the Titans.

The King welcomed the slave girl back thanks to her powers, and she was tasked with taking out Marley as they threatened Fritz. Eventually, the King forced the unnamed slave to have his children, and he fed her to their kids once she was too tired to live. As the first Titan, this girl has been living in limbo this whole time until Eren forced his way into her sanctum, and it seems the girl has finally gone to rest after untold years of torture.

What do you make of this horrific origin story? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.