Attack On Titan: Where Does The Manga Line Up With Season 4?

With Season 3 at an end, fans won’t have to wait too long for the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan to hit the airwaves. Though there was a huge wait time between seasons one and two of four years, the final season of the wildly successful season will drop next year in the fall, making only for a year and change wait for potential Survey Corps members. One fan has specifically broken down how the manga, which is nearly at its end and will most likely wrap up before the beginning of the fourth season, currently lines up with season 3’s conclusion and season 4’s beginning.

Reddit User SNKBot put together a breakdown of where you can begin reading the manga if you want to continue the events from season three without having to wait until next year for season four:

Chapter 91 is where fans can begin reading the manga series to catch up to where season three left off, though the user encourages Reddit members to go back and read a few chapters prior to 91 in order to get more detail on some events that the anime may have glossed over in comparison.

Attack On Titan’s third season finale found Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the remainder of the Survey Corps finally making their way to the sea, and realizing that the world that once seemed so free past the Titans was filled with enemies looking to destroy them. The finale leaves our heroes in a place of finality for the events that took place during the season, but worrying over the revelations of what was discovered within Grisha’s basement.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.