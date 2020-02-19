Attack On Titan Gives Update on Levi and Hange’s Status

Attack On Titan is ramping up toward the final story of the Survey Corps, as Eren Jaeger and his friends have amplified the war against the nation of Marley. With a brand new threat rearing its head, each member of the Survey Corps has a terrible decision to contend with, with Levi and Hange being no different. With the balance of power shifting in a new direction, the current status quo has dealt all the characters a new set of problems! Now, with the most recent chapter of the manga hitting, we take a look at the current whereabouts of two of the fan favorite characters in Hange and Levi!

Warning! We’ll be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the 126th Chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga, so if you’re steering clear of the events of the ongoing story, avoid the rest of this article!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we last left Levi and Hanga, the latter scientist was attempting to save Levi’s life, following his critical injury that was enacted by Zeke, the Beast Titan. In their attempt to capture the Marleyian brother of Eren Jaeger, the Beast Titan set off a bomb that both blew himself apart as well as dealt some serious damage to Levi in the process. With the captain of the Survey Corps being terribly injured, as well as losing a few body parts. With Hange saving his life, the scientist begins to mull over the idea of the pair simply living out the rest of their days in the forest.

With both Levi and Hange having run into the Cart Titan as well as some soldiers of Marley, they decide that its time to enter the fight once again! With Levi’s injuries seemingly incapacitating him, it will be interesting to see how the pair of Survey Corps members react and re-enter the fight.

What do you think of the current status of Levi and Hange? How do you think their presence will impact the end of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.