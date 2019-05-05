Attack on Titan Kicks-Off Major Eren, Reiner Titan Battle

Attack on Titan‘s third season has returned from a several month hiatus for its final batch of new episodes, and fans have been thrust right into the Survey Corps’ operation to retake Wall Maria from the Titans’ control. But the biggest hurdle Eren and the others will have to overcome is Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan as they try their hardest to take down humanity.

Episode 51 kicks off the grudge match between Eren and Reiner following the events from Season 2 as a more confident in his abilities Eren takes on a Reiner who has been isolated for quite a long time. Needless to say, it was a good showing for the both of them.

With Eren increasing his strength thanks to absorbing the hardening Titan power, he’s harnessed that ability in his knuckles to make them strong enough to break through Reiner’s armor. He even notes that while punching Reiner’s Titan form that it feels like he’s punching through thin ice. Eren is all too familiar with Reiner’s grappler moves at this point, and even mentions how Annie was a tougher hand-to-hand opponent.

But Eren is way more fired up for this fight this time around as he is there is protect his childhood home that was taken away by Reiner and the other Titans. He easily dodges Reiner’s punches, and each one of Eren’s blows land with a great deal of weight. At one point it seemed like Reiner would be able to get the upper hand on Eren, Eren was waiting for it and has prepared all sorts of counter grapples.

Eren fighting Reiner wasn’t the only goal, however, as Eren was merely there to leave openings for the Survey Corps to attack Reiner with their new weapons the Thunder Spears. It’s a fight proving that Eren has been waiting for this moment for a long time, so hopefully humanity can keep up this momentum as the series continues.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

